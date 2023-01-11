American Academy of Pediatrics Issues New Guidance For Overweight Kids, Give Them Drugs and Surgery
Forget diet and exercise. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends aggressive treatments such as drugs and surgery for young overweight children.
To sell an expensive drug nobody would otherwise buy, you first have to create a market for the drug. To do so, you have to disqualify all of the things you could utilize instead of a drug to prop it up as the only solution.
I took a break from the “news” for five minutes yesterday and came home to the most absurd headline I have ever seen. I had to do …