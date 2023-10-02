3D-Printed Meat is Coming to a Store Near You, But Should You Eat It?
Along with our soon-to-be diet of crickets, companies are gearing up to replace animal protein with fake and lab-grown meat.
Absolutely not.
We could end this post right here because a simple “no” should suffice.
Nobody with basic knowledge of nutrition would believe a slab of fungi printed from a machine that’s been zooped up to look like a salmon fish fillet instead of the pale-colored turd it actually resembles is even remotely healthy. But this is where we are headed: cri…