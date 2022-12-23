At what point should COVID-19 vaccines be pulled from the market? How many people will experience blood clots or heart problems before the FDA does something about it? Exactly how many people have to report an injury or death to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) before there’s a whiff of a safety signal?

According to the latest VAERS update on Dec. 23, 1,484,971 reports of adverse events were reported following COVID-19 between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 16, 2022.

VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designed to detect vaccine safety signals. It might as well be managed by Sesame Street’s Big Bird because our U.S. regulatory agencies are out to lunch.

To date, there have been 33,011 reports of deaths and 271,5440 serious injuries reported to VAERS attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. Of the 33,011 reported deaths, 20,871 cases are attributed to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, 9,120 to Moderna, 2,859 to Johnson & Johnson, and 0 to Novavax. Of the 33,011 deaths reported, 9% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination and 13% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination.